Nothing is more real and humbling: Anushka Sharma shares lovely picture cradling her baby bump

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, on Sunday posted a lovely picture where she is seen cradling her baby bump. Shared on Instagram, the mother-to-be is seen in all smiles as she fondly looks at her growing baby bump in the picture.

Not just the picture, the 'PK' actor also shared a thought on pregnancy, writing: "Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?" In August, the celebrity couple shared the news saying that they are expecting to welcome their child in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions. The news of Virat and Anushka's pregnancy broke the internet with scores of fans and friends of the couple flooding the social media with congratulatory messages.

The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Italy's Tuscany. (ANI)