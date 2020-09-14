Director Suman Mukhopadhyay's Hindi outing 'Nazarband' to be screened at Busan film fest

Celebrated arthouse cinema director Suman Mukhopadhyay's Hindi film 'Nazarband' (captive), starring a host of young actors, has been officially selected for screening at the 25th Busan International Film Festival. 'Nazarband', the National Award-winning filmmaker's first outing in Hindi, is inspired by a short story by much- revered Bengali writer Ashapurna Devi and depicts the journey of two young people. The film has been extensively shot in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

"I am immensely happy to announce that my film Nazarband (captive) is in the official selection of the 25th Busan International Film Festival, 2020," Mukhopadhyay, the director of critically acclaimed films 'Char Adhyay' and 'Kangal Malsat', said on Facebook. National School of Drama graduate Indira Tiwari, actors Tanmay Dhanania and Nivedita Mukherjee among others play pivotal roles in film -- shot in 2019.

The 25th Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to be held in the bustling South Korean city from October 21 to 30..