Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: British designer Terence Conran dies at 88; Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.

Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it had charged the Atlanta rapper and actor along with four associates, including film producer Ryan Felton who it says controlled the companies FLiK and CoinSpark that conducted the initial coin offerings which T.I. promoted.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

"We won't be played", EU tells China's Xi

The European Unions chairman told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that the bloc would no longer be taken advantage of and demanded a fairer relationship in trade.Europe needs to be a player, not a playing field, European Council Pres...

Bill providing protection to healthcare workers introduced in RS

A bill that provides protection to healthcare personnel combating epidemic diseases was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020, which seeks to replace an ordinance brought earlier by the governmen...

Irish High court freezes probe into Facebook's EU-U.S. data flows

Irelands High Court on Monday temporarily froze a probe by Facebooks lead European Union regulator into the legality of the U.S. social media giants transatlantic data flows, a court spokesman said.Facebook last week launched legal action a...

Kashmiri Pandit organisations observe Martyr's day

Several organisations of Kashmiri Pandits observed Martyrs day here and in Delhi on Monday, demanding their rehabilitation in the Valley and setting up of a panel to probe the genocide the community was allegedly subjected to. The Kashmiri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020