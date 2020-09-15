Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto ki Saikal' to have its world premiere in Busan International Film Festival

Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto Ki Saikal' is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:45 IST
Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto ki Saikal' to have its world premiere in Busan International Film Festival
A still from the film 'Matto Ki Saikal' . Image Credit: ANI

Prakash Jha starrer 'Matto Ki Saikal' is all set to have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. The film helmed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra will be showcased in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival.

'Matto Ki Saikal' revolves around the story of a family's struggle to buy a new bicycle and how their lives depend on it. The film stars Prakash Jha, Anita Choudhary and Aarohi Sharma among others. Director M Ghani extended his gratitude to the selection committee of the film festival and to actor Prakash Jha for believing in the story.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the selection committee of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival and to Mr Prakash Jha who stood by me and believed in the story. I was fortunate that I had a wonderful team which made this film possible and I thank each member associated with the film," said Ghani. "I am humbled that an original voice from a rural heartland India has been noticed at an International coveted platform which will pave the way for people who believe that cinema can be a medium to showcase the life of the downtrodden and have the passion to tell meaningful stories," Ghani added.

Actor Prakash Jha who is playing the central role of Matto in the story said that he was surprised when he was approached for the role as it is "completely opposite" of what he is in real life. "I was surprised when they approached me for playing Matto! It is a beautiful story, almost heartbreaking.. but Matto is completely opposite to what I am in real life," said Jha.

Busan and Venice are the only two premier festivals being held physically this year. The festival will run from October 21 to 30 and screen 194 films.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitte...

Vardhan congratulated PM on COVID-19 fight, not state govts, health workers: TMC MP

TMC MP Derek OBrien Tuesday hit out at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not congratulating the state governments and health workers on their fight against coronavirus or condoling the demises of those who were at the forefront of the battl...

Amazon expands its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools

Amazon today announced the expansion of its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools across the United States. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Future Engineer curriculum is available online anytime, anywher...

Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we wont take risky short-cuts here, Karliczek told a news con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020