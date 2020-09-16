Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character
Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be seen having a time jump from the previous season. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is officially renewed. It will be coming back soon. Before getting into the details of sixth season, let us notify you that the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be better than before despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated changes and affected the production, the series writer Steven Knight recently said.

Information on Peaky Blinders Season 6 has yet to emerge. What Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) will be doing in the sixth season is a big curiosity generator among fan' minds. Will he openly stand against Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin)? He squared up against Tommy across the previous season and has been confirmed for return.

Recently the series director, Anthony Byrne posted a picture of a photo of the production script of Season 6 titled 'Black Day'. There has been no elaboration what 'Black Day' actually means, but many fans indicate the demise of Tommy Shelby or any other major character in the series.

In an interview for the official Peaky Blinders website, Steven Knight revealed that "he'll be tapping into the 'supernatural element' throughout the new episodes." The appearance of ghosts won't be a shock for many fans as we've seen Tommy Shelby's visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) on countless occasions since her untimely death in series three, Express noted.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be seen having a time jump from the previous season. "In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired," Steven Knight said.

The filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 was badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic in the last couple of months. The pandemic situation brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the sixth season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

