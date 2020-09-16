Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce

Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with her husband Offset after three years of being married.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:35 IST
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce
Rapper Cardi B with husband Offset. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with her husband Offset after three years of being married. According to the court documents obtained by Fox News, the rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday.

The divorce comes only days after the 'WAP' singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram which read, "Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time." As per Fox News, the 27-year-old rapper is seeking primary physical as well as legal custody of Kulture who is the only daughter that the couple has.

TMZ further reports that Cardi has also requested child support from the 'Rick Fair Drip rapper but the amount is unclear. Though Cardi wants Offset to cover her legal fees, there is no indication yet if she is also seeking spousal support from him.

The 'Please Me' musician has also asked for "an equitable division of all marital assets." Cardi B had in June 2018 accepted that she had tied the knot with Offset secretly in September 2017. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders fresh probe into death of NLU Jodhpur student in 2017

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a fresh investigation into the suspicious death of a National Law University NLU, Jodhpur student in the year 2017. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman, directed that a de nov...

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi arrives for investigation by NCB

Former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shruti Modi, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in a drugs-related case linked to the actors death, arrived at the NCB SIT office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. ...

Ease of doing business: New projects may not need NOC in developed areas on Delhi's morphological ridge

The Centre has requested the Delhi government to consider doing away with the need to obtain a No Objection Certificate for projects in already developed areas on the morphological ridge such as Greater Kailash and Nehru Place, officials ha...

Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday.Bernal, whose hopes of winning the race fell away when he cracked in Sundays 15th stage, was dropped from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020