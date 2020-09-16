Left Menu
Development News Edition

Times of trouble? Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light

The recording of The Beatles' final album "Let It Be" has gone down in the band's lore as times of trouble, a gloomy harbinger of their break-up. But half a century on, a new official book and documentary will offer a more detailed look at the famed sessions, using hours of previously unreleased footage and recordings to show events in a happier light.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:25 IST
Times of trouble? Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light

The recording of The Beatles' final album "Let It Be" has gone down in the band's lore as times of trouble, a gloomy harbinger of their break-up.

But half a century on, a new official book and documentary will offer a more detailed look at the famed sessions, using hours of previously unreleased footage and recordings to show events in a happier light. "The Beatles: Get Back" will be released next August as a companion to a film by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson documenting the creation of the 1970 "Let It Be" album, the publishers said on Wednesday.

The book features transcribed conversations between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr from more than 120 hours of recordings during three weeks of sessions at the Twickenham Film Studios and then at The Beatles' own Abbey Studios in 1969. It culminates in the band's famed final live appearance on the rooftop of their offices in central London.

The book contains hundreds of previously unpublished images, including some by Linda McCartney, who married Paul just after the sessions. It also has an introduction by novelist and screenwriter Hanif Kureishi. "Let it Be", featuring songs such as "Get Back", "The Long and Winding Road" as well as the title song, was the final Beatles album to be released and hit record stores after they split. "Abbey Road" was recorded after "Let it Be" but issued before it.

The sessions were orginally documented in the 1970 movie "Let it Be" directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, which showed the band members squabbling amongst themselves and sulking. But, Kureishi writes: "In fact this was a productive time for them, when they created some of their best work.

"And it is here that we have the privilege of witnessing their early drafts, the mistakes, the drift and digressions, the boredom, the excitement, joyous jamming and sudden breakthroughs that led to the work we now know and admire". Jackson's film - whose release has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic - delves into 55 hours of unreleased footage and 120 hours of audio recordings to reexamine the sessions.

Often it shows them laughing and joking, just as they did at the height of Beatlemania.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Mizoram govt for creating separate COVID centre for VIPs

The Mizoram government decision to set up a separate COVID Care Centre for VIPs testing positive for coronavirus drew sharp criticism from the BJP Wednesday, saying the state government was honouring VIP culture at a time when the centre wa...

British PM Johnson does not want second national coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see a second national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be completely wrong for Britain and be financially disastrous.I dont want a second national...

Indian Military puts in place mechanism to ensure uninterrupted, fast delivery of supplies in Ladakh

With a tense situation at Ladakh border, Indian Air Force and Indian Army have adopted a mechanism that ensures uninterrupted and fast delivery of supplies. Forces are using C-17 and IL-76 aircraft along with Chinook helicopters to deliver ...

Ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines during Rajasthan gram panchayat polls: Mehra

Elections in 3,847 gram panchayats of Rajasthan should be conducted while ensuring compliance of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, state Election Commissioner P S Mehra said on Wednesday. Mehra made the remarks while reviewing e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020