Altered Carbon Season 3 cancelled despite Season 2’s remarkable response

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:40 IST
According to some sources, Altered Carbon Season 3 got cancelled because of high production cost. Image Credit: Facebook / Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon Season 3 may not have an official release date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can expect next. The series made an amazing entry on Netflix in February 2018 and then was renewed for another season. The second season was a massive hit and now fans are ardently waiting for the third season.

When will Altered Carbon Season 3 be renewed? Fans will be disappointed after knowing that Netflix has cancelled Altered Carbon after two seasons with no Season 3 to wrap up its story.

According to Deadline, Netflix made the decision of dropping Altered Carbon Season 3 way back in April and the cancellation had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

The real reason for dropping Altered Carbon Season 3 is not revealed. According to some sources, it got cancelled because of high production cost. However, the real reason is yet to be revealed.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk web television series based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.

Fans still continue keeping hope for Altered Carbon Season 3. They are still confident as Season 2 holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 33 reviews, and an average rating of 7.16/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. The website's critical consensus reads, "While not quite there yet, a clearer sense of purpose and more defined characters help Altered Carbon sophomore season step closer to the brilliance of its source material." On Metacritic, the second season has a weighted average score of 65 out of 100, based on 8 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews.

Altered Carbon Season 3 is not likely to take place as the series was cancelled in August this year after two seasons. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

