Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light; TV's Emmy Awards swap high-fives and more

Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light The recording of The Beatles' final album "Let It Be" has gone down in the band's lore as times of trouble, a gloomy harbinger of their break-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light; TV's Emmy Awards swap high-fives and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Times of trouble? Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light

The recording of The Beatles' final album "Let It Be" has gone down in the band's lore as times of trouble, a gloomy harbinger of their break-up. But half a century on, a new official book and documentary will offer a more detailed look at the famed sessions, using hours of previously unreleased footage and recordings to show events in a happier light.

Don't call it the 'Zoomies'! TV's Emmy Awards swap high-fives for virtual show

Television's Emmy Awards usually provide a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet, but the coronavirus pandemic will make for a very different virtual-only ceremony on Sunday. Jimmy Kimmel will host from a stage in the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, telling jokes without the usual packed audience of celebrities. Only production staff and a handful of stars will be allowed in. The red carpet was canceled.

TV's 'Ratched' explores 'One Flew Over Cuckoo's Nest' villain

Nurse Mildred Ratched, the infamous villain from Milos Forman's Oscar-winning 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," is returning to screens in the Netflix show "Ratched." The eight-episode horror series, from producer Ryan Murphy and writer Ian Brennan, tells the origin story of the asylum nurse created by Ken Kesey in his 1962 novel.

China will raise cinema capacity limits to 75%

China will allow cinema capacity limits to increase to 75% from Sept. 25, the film association said on Tuesday. The adjustment is still subject to restrictions, including reservations and mask-wearing, according to the association.

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook Inc.

Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life Pop music superstar

Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday. Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said.

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with

Offset U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage. The "WAP" singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money, and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for Nov. 4.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys fear Falcons' potent passing attack

The Atlanta Falcons added running back Todd Gurley in the offseason, but Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the focus heading into their Sunday game in Arlington, Texas, is on slowing down the Falcons passing game. In a Week 1 loss to ...

Fed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Sept. 23 before a House panel on the central banks response to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said in a statement.The House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Corona...

Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut

Snowflake Incs shares more than doubled in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, a day after the Warren Buffett-backed data warehouse company raised more than 3 billion in the largest U.S. listing of the year thus far. Snowflake...

Bucs' Brady makes home debut against Panthers

It still figures that all eyes will be on Tom Brady in his second game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, the veteran makes his home debut with his new team, which takes on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020