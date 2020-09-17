People News Roundup: Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo; Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player. According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements.

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook Inc.

Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life

Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday. Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said.

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset

U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage. The "WAP" singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money, and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for Nov. 4.