Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:36 IST
Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far
The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

For the last one year, fans have been passionately waiting for Mindhunter Season 3. The third season has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series, mainly since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019.

Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed by Netflix. Fans are already disappointed after learning that Netflix stopped production for the series' third season. The reason was not revealed. Apart from the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, some kind of internal issues are also considered the major hindrance.

The renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 is likely to take long time than previously expected. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

In January this year, Netflix made an announcement that Mindhunter was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. Director David Fincher halted working on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Jonathon Groff, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Lauren Glazier, Hannah Gross and Anna Torv will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Those actors had been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. Whenever the show returns, the director David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

The original cast of Holden, Ford, and Carr will return for Mindhunter Season 3. Serial killers Edmund Kemper and Dennis Radar might also return for the third installment. However, this is quite an early time to discuss on this series' plot.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Altered Carbon Season 3 cancelled despite Season 2's remarkable response

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic - U.N.

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Child marriage is on the rise in Bangladeshs Rohingya refugee camps and the risk of human trafficking grows with every day the pandemic shuts youth services, according to a U.N.-le...

Italy: 70 migrants on ship awaiting OK to land jump into sea

More than 70 migrants on a rescue ship awaiting permission to dock in southern Italy jumped into the sea in frustration Thursday and were picked up by Italian authorities off Palermo, a Spanish humanitarian group said. The groups ship, whic...

Harsimrat Kaur, lone SAD member in Modi govt, resigns from Cabinet in protest against farm bills

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti...

In U.S. ally Bahrain, Israel deal rallies a weakened opposition

Bahrain may have won international praise for following in the United Arab Emirates footsteps and establishing ties with Israel, but the dramatic move by the close U.S. ally could stir a new wave of opposition at home.While the deal will en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020