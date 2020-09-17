Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

For the last one year, fans have been passionately waiting for Mindhunter Season 3. The third season has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series, mainly since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019.

Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed by Netflix. Fans are already disappointed after learning that Netflix stopped production for the series' third season. The reason was not revealed. Apart from the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, some kind of internal issues are also considered the major hindrance.

The renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 is likely to take long time than previously expected. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

In January this year, Netflix made an announcement that Mindhunter was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. Director David Fincher halted working on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Jonathon Groff, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Lauren Glazier, Hannah Gross and Anna Torv will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Those actors had been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. Whenever the show returns, the director David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

The original cast of Holden, Ford, and Carr will return for Mindhunter Season 3. Serial killers Edmund Kemper and Dennis Radar might also return for the third installment. However, this is quite an early time to discuss on this series' plot.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

