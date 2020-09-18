Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke

Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta died following a stroke at her residence in Kolkata, her family said. The daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, she showed her prowess in fashion designing after passing from college and made her mark in designing men's ethnic wear.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 03:22 IST
Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta died following a stroke at her residence in Kolkata, her family said. She was 63. Dutta, who lived alone, was found dead in the washroom of her home at Broad Street Thursday evening. She was not reachable on phone since morning, the family said.

The doctors diagnosed stroke as the reason for her death but sent the body for a post-mortem examination as it was found in the washroom, family sources said. The daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, she showed her prowess in fashion designing after passing from college and made her mark in designing men's ethnic wear. Her label became popular for her unique blend of ethnicity with modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour, changing the notion that men don't have much sartorial choices.

Later, Dutta set up her own brand Shunyaa which has its outlets in Kolkata. She dabbled into women's wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city. The news of her death was greeted with shock by the showbiz fraternity.

Singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, actors Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Moitra and Pujarini Ghosh, theatre personality-director Debesh Chatterjee expressed grief and shock on social media. "RIP Sharbari Dutta. Gone too soon," said one of the posts.

Sharbari Dutta is survived by her fashion designer son Amalin Dutta.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.Prosecutors said they ...

Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic

Pennsylvanias top court ruled on Thursday that state officials dealing with a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic can accept them up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they were mailed by Election Day. ...

Somalia's president names Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister

Somalias President sd has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday.Roble, a newcomer to politics, replaces Hassan Ali Khaire, who was sacked in July after a power struggle with the president. The pre...

Seventeen OSCE nations appoint team to probe Belarus election

Seventeen members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE have appointed an independent team of experts to investigate alleged rights violations in Belarus August presidential election, Denmark said on Thursday.Basic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020