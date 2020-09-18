Welcome the Spirit of Auspiciousness and Festivity with Taneira's Festive 2020-21 Collection, TASVI

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) With a series of festivities around the corner, Taneira presents Tasvi, an exquisite collection of sarees inspired by the cultural and design elements of the three Goddesses - Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati. Boasting of a diverse range of pure and handcrafted silks from Chanderi, Maheshwari to Banaras and Kanchipuram, the collection brings alive the spirit of auspiciousness and festivity with vibrant tones, rich embroidery, intricately carved motifs and traditional craft techniques of the age-old weaves. Tasvi features beautiful ensembles highlighting unique characteristics inspired from each of the Goddesses. A part of collection is designed in darker hues with motifs like hibiscus, trident, moon, stars, rudraksh, bel leaves and lemon symbolizing the divine Shakti and fierceness of Goddess Durga. Representing wealth and prosperity, the range inspired by Goddess Lakshmi is designed in bright colourful tones and carved in rich motifs like the pink lotus, pomegranate, parrot, kalash, banana tree, elephant, coins and kosa tree. Inspired by Goddess Saraswati are the pastel tones with motifs of white lotus, pearls, swan, peacock, champa, veena, scripts and kadamb tree symbolizing light, knowledge and truth.

Speaking about the collection, Mr. Raghuvar Seth, Head of Marketing, Taneira says, “We are delighted to present Tasvi, a unique melange of attire, culture, art and mythology. The designs in this festive collection have been reinterpreted to suit the contemporary styles of the modern Indian woman. The collection celebrates the sheer joy of coming together with loved ones, dressed in ethnic galore and welcoming auspicious times together. Ranging from the luxurious silks to the perfect translucence of silk cottons, we are sure this collection will be well received by the graceful Indian women.” The collection embraces a wide range of Sarees and unstitched & stitched Salwar Kameez with Dupattas. The collection is crafted in pure and natural fabrics like Silk Cotton, Soft Silks, Heavy Silks to complement different kinds of occasions. The highlight of the collection is the contrasting blouse designed with each saree to put together a complete festive ensemble and the Banarasi silks with broad woven border designs that adds exclusivity to the sarees. The collection brings alive small and big celebrations with equal grace as one dons herself in these opulent artistries, and creates memories of her own. These timeless pieces from the Tasvi collection like the silk cottons from Chanderi and Maheshwari that have the sheen of silk and comfort of cotton make for memorable gifts for loved ones.

The collection starts at a price of INR 5,000 for silk cotton sarees and goes up to INR 35,000 for the heavier silks. The stitched & unstitched salwar kameez ensembles range between INR 5,000 and INR 16,000. Head over to Taneira’s stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad or Pune to revel in this newly launched festive collection. About Taneira Derived from the word ‘tan’ meaning body and ‘Eira’, the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft and knowledge) and meaning ‘Earth’ in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof.

Taneira – the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship. We carefully curate products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble. Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 12 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

Image 1: TASVI, Taneira’s Festive collection 2020 Image 2: TASVI, Taneira’s Festive collection 2020 PWR PWR.