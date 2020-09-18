Left Menu
Babylon Berlin Season 4: German magazine Qiez reveals what viewers can see

According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

When is Babylon Berlin Season 4 going to be released? The avid viewers are passionate to know when the fourth season with be out. Read further to know more about it.

Henk Handloegten confirmed that Babylon Berlin would come back with Season 4. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Handloegten said.

Fans will be happy to learn that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. Although Netflix is yet to announce the release date, the team is working on the script and many believe that it will be released in this year.

The cast for Babylon Berlin Season 4 has not been announced. However, we expect Liv Lisa Fries as Charlotte Ritter, Volker Bruch as Inspector Gereon Rath, Severija Januska as Svetlana Sorokina, Peter Kurth as Bruno Walter, and Lars Eidinger as Alfred Niesen in the series.

According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was about to start in June this year. But it was not possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic that shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

A popular German magazine Qiez stated that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

