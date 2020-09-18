Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French to welcome first child together

"High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale on Friday announced that she and her husband, musician Christopher French, are expecting their first child together

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts by posting a captionless photograph of them standing together as Tisdale cradled her baby bump. Tisdale, 35, and French, 38, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 8

Soon after the duo broke the news on the internet, the actor's friends were quick to share their best wishes. Vanessa Hudgens, who starred with Tisdale in the hit Disney musical, wrote, ''Just the freaking cutest.'' Former Disney star Haylie Duff shared, ''Been waiting for this!!! ... can't wait! ... Best mama & papa combo!'' "The Big Bang Theory" actor Kaley Cuoco commented on the post, ''Omg congratulations!''.