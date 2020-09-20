Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she hit this major milestone in quarantine

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown revealed in a recent interview that she achieved a major teenage accomplishment - of getting a driver's license - while living through the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:43 IST
Millie Bobby Brown reveals she hit this major milestone in quarantine
Millie Bobby Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown revealed in a recent interview that she achieved a major teenage accomplishment - of getting a driver's license - while living through the coronavirus pandemic. According to E!News, in a new interview with 'W', the 16-year-old star told the outlet, "I got my driver's license in quarantine. It was very strange taking a socially distanced driving test."

Getting behind the wheel as a solo driver has been a long journey for Millie, who will next appear as Sherlock Holmes' younger, feisty sister in Netflix's 'Enola Holmes'. Back in May of 2019, Millie shared her excitement over obtaining her learner's permit on Instagram. "I passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol)," the actor joked at the time.

However, learning to drive wasn't the only social-distanced activity Millie has been spending time on. During her interview with 'W', Millie shared that in addition to watching a lot of 'Friends' she has been doing "lots and lots of arts and crafts." "My little sister and I painted, did lots of tie-dying, and I think I bejeweled everything in the house," Millie revealed to the magazine.

As per E!News, Millie's Netflix series 'Stranger Things', that catapulted the young star to fame along with actors like Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink was forced to press pause early into the filming of season four due to the coronavirus pandemic--giving Millie ample time to work on her art and driving skills. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020