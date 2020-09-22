My Hero Academia Season 5 may feature Joint Training Arc, backstory of Tomura

My Hero Academia Season 5 should be on top of the list of your favourite anime series if you're an anime enthusiast. The previous season left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in the fifth season.

Fans will be happy to know that My Hero Academia Season 5 has been confirmed. A recent post on the show's Twitter account confirmed the news, following a post-credits teaser at the completion of the fourth season's finale.

If the tweet is translated, it reads, "Hiroaka 5th period is coming! My Hero Academia TV animation 5th production is decided! The new visual is also open!"

Despite the renewal of My Hero Academia Season 5 in April this year, there have been no developmental updates. The main reason is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know, China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The discussion for My Hero Academia Season 5 started a few months back and fans are excited after knowing that the anime series will be back with another season. The imminent season is likely to feature most of the cast of Season 4, which includes Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Chaco Muranaka, Clifford Chapin, Luci Christian, Kenya Lida, Izuku Midoriya and Justin Briner. In terms of plot, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, Gizmo Blaze noted.

In My Hero Academia Season 5, the viewers can expect to see a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

