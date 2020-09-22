Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3 updates: Actors aren’t sure of third season, what you can see next

Updated: 22-09-2020 22:59 IST
Sacred Games Season 3 updates: Actors aren’t sure of third season, what you can see next
Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for long. The viewers have been ardently waiting for the third season since Season 2 was aired in August 2019.

Currently, there is no official announcement on the making of Sacred Games Season 3 till date. The series' actors do not know whether it will take place or not. Pankaj Tripathi revealed recently that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show. "I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi opined.

Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. But it seems the showrunners can't hold them back from working on it. Season 3 is likely to start with a new plot with similar cast and end in a beautiful manner. It will bring a new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are likely to reprise their roles.

The production of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for additional time for Season 3.

The viewers saw Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) getting three chances for rescuing his city by breaking the code in the second season. He was not able to complete the task in the previous season in the first two attempts. Now fans are expecting that he will be able to accomplish his task in Sacred Games Season 3 and beautifully use the last chance.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

