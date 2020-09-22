Mirzapur Season 2 release, development revealed, what can you see in upcoming season

Fans have been waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 since Season 1 was streamed in November 2018. They are happy as we are on the verge of its release in the next month.

The creators of Mirzapur revealed Season 2's release date via a teaser. They hinted that the second season is going to be bigger and better compared to the first season. It will certainly widen its horizons and explore more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative.

The recent video on imminent Mirzapur Season 2 portrays a glimpse from fan events, varied comments, mainly those asking for the second season, stage shows etc. The viewers are impressed with the promise that it will be out soon.

Fans are quite happy as they have come to know that Mirzapur Season 2 will see Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Anjum Sharma. The second season will also see Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar and Vijay Verma joining the cast.

"Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show," the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani said on Mirzapur Season 2.

We are yet to get the synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2. But we can see Guddu taking revenge against Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna. Before the announcement of its premiere date, a video was released that shows Ali Faizal's character Govind Pandit aka Guddu limping his way to an old large building.

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

