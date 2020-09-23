Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney appeal to California: 'It's time' to let Disneyland reopen

The video included footage of families and employees throughout various parks wearing masks, keeping their distance on rides and saying they felt safe and enjoyed their visit. Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, urged California officials to provide "fair and equitable guidelines" to allow Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to reopen.

Reuters | California | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:09 IST
Disney appeal to California: 'It's time' to let Disneyland reopen
Representative image Image Credit : Wikimedia

Walt Disney Co urged California officials on Tuesday to let the company reopen the Disneyland theme park, which remains shuttered six months after closing down to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

With approval from local authorities, Disney has reopened its parks in Shanghai, Paris and Florida with limited attendance, face mask requirements and other measures to prevent COVID-19 infections. Hong Kong Disneyland is set to reopen on Friday. Disney parks officials, in a video briefing for reporters on Tuesday, said their safeguards had been successful and were given high marks by guests in customer surveys. The video included footage of families and employees throughout various parks wearing masks, keeping their distance on rides and saying they felt safe and enjoyed their visit.

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, urged California officials to provide "fair and equitable guidelines" to allow Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to reopen. "As you can see from this discussion today, we're ready," D'Amaro said. "And more importantly, it's time."

The state currently ranks coronavirus levels in the Orange County, where Disneyland is located, as "substantial," the second-highest category. D'Amaro urged state officials to consider the economic repercussions of keeping Disneyland closed. The resort supported nearly 80,000 jobs in the region when it was open.

"The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be on Orange County and the tens of thousands of people who rely on us for employment," he said. "With the right guidelines and our years of operations experience, I'm confident that we can restart and get people back to work," he added.

Representatives for California Governor Gavin Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vaishno Devi devotees to have live 'darshan' through mobile app

Devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district will soon have live darshan of the cave shrine through its mobile app, officials said. The app, set to be launched on October 17, the first day o...

NBA-Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited

NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the leagues next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday. Norm...

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintanas team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris. Two people ...

Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the citys youngest homicide victim this year, police said. Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three other adults whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020