Left Menu
Development News Edition

So proud of you: Aanand L. Rai congratulates Ayushmann on Time's list of 100 influential people

By sharing a quirky video, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on Wednesday congratulated actor Ayushmann Khurrana for being featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential people for 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:35 IST
So proud of you: Aanand L. Rai congratulates Ayushmann on Time's list of 100 influential people
Aanand L. Rai , Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing a quirky video, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on Wednesday congratulated actor Ayushmann Khurrana for being featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential people for 2020. The 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' director praised the actor on Twitter. In the caption, Rai noted, "Rocket hamare saiyaan. So proud of you @ayushmannk stay blessed."

The short clip features a picture of Ayushmann, as the background score 'Rocket hamare saiyaan' from their collaborative project 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' plays in the backdrop. Produced by Rai, the movie marked the beginning of the association between him and the award-winning actor Ayushmann and co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Earlier in the day, the 'Bala' actor expressed gratitude and said, "I'm truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artist, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey." He added, "I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday. The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles 22,000 kilometres of Earth, well below many of the com...

Brazil's Sao Paulo likely to start COVID-19 immunization in December

The governor of Brazils So Paulo state, Joo Doria, said on Wednesday the state is likely to start to immunize its population with Chinas Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 in mid-December, pending regulatory approval. Brazil has the third-highest...

Fauci: Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine

Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available. the US governments leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020