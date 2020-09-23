So proud of you: Aanand L. Rai congratulates Ayushmann on Time's list of 100 influential people
By sharing a quirky video, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on Wednesday congratulated actor Ayushmann Khurrana for being featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential people for 2020.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:35 IST
By sharing a quirky video, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on Wednesday congratulated actor Ayushmann Khurrana for being featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential people for 2020. The 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' director praised the actor on Twitter. In the caption, Rai noted, "Rocket hamare saiyaan. So proud of you @ayushmannk stay blessed."
The short clip features a picture of Ayushmann, as the background score 'Rocket hamare saiyaan' from their collaborative project 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' plays in the backdrop. Produced by Rai, the movie marked the beginning of the association between him and the award-winning actor Ayushmann and co-star Bhumi Pednekar.
Earlier in the day, the 'Bala' actor expressed gratitude and said, "I'm truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artist, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey." He added, "I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen." (ANI)
