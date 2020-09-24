Left Menu
Parisa Fitz-Henley to lead medical drama pilot 'Triage'

Fitz-Henley, who also starred in the series "The Sinner" and the feature film "I Spy", will play the character in all three time frames. Messer is executive producer and showrunner via her banner Erica Messer Productions.

24-09-2020
Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley, best known for starring in NBC drama series "Midnight, Texas", is set to headline ABC Studios's upcoming pilot "Triage". The medical drama comes from longtime "Criminal Minds" showrunner Erica Messer, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M Chu and writer David Cornue, reported Deadline.

Chu will direct and executive produce the show created by Cornue. "Triage" is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. Fitz-Henley, who also starred in the series "The Sinner" and the feature film "I Spy", will play the character in all three time frames.

Messer is executive producer and showrunner via her banner Erica Messer Productions. Cornue will also serve as executive producer alongside Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment as well as Caitlin Foito.

