Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon working 'The Boys' spinoff series

Eric Kripke, who created the original series, will also executive produce along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures. "The Boys" season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:47 IST
Amazon working 'The Boys' spinoff series

Amazon has started developing a spin-off series to its smash-hit satirical superhero show "The Boys" . The original show, which is currently in its second season, is set in a world where superheroes exist, but instead of accepting that with great power comes great responsibility, they are completely corrupted by power. It is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

According to Variety, the new series will be set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or "supes") that is run by Vought International. The show, which will R-rated just like the parent series, explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Craig Rosenberg will be writing and executive producing the series, which will be produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Eric Kripke, who created the original series, will also executive produce along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures.

"The Boys" season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. The new season offered three episodes initially and further episodes are dropping weekly. The show features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Aya Cash and Chace Crawford.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladie...

Education post COVID-19: UNESCO to convene special session of global education meeting next month

The UNESCO will convene an extraordinary session of Global Education Meeting GEM next month for exchange among high-level political leaders, policy makers and global education experts to protect and rethink education in the current and post...

Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The newly approved product is a generic therap...

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020