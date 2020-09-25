Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film festival to conclude Mahatma Gandhi sesquicentennial celebrations

The Films Division, which is a repository of rare live footage and documentaries on the Father of the Nation, began the 150 years of celebrating Mahatma by producing and screening a number short films on Gandhian ideals across cinemas apart from organising festivals on his life and philosophy, throughout 2018-2020, in various places in the country, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:28 IST
Film festival to conclude Mahatma Gandhi sesquicentennial celebrations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A week-long online film festival dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi is being organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of the finale of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The Films Division of the ministry is organizing 'Gandhi Filmotsav' and the online film festival will be streamed on its website www.filmsdivision.org and YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision from September 26 to October 2, an official statement said.

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2018, marked the beginning of the two-year celebration of the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi which is slated to conclude on October 2. The Films Division, which is a repository of rare live footage and documentaries on the Father of the Nation, began the 150 years of celebrating Mahatma by producing and screening a number short films on Gandhian ideals across cinemas apart from organising festivals on his life and philosophy, throughout 2018-2020, in various places in the country, the statement said. The week-long Filmotsav will begin with an animation film, 'Vaishnav Jan To…', a pictorial reflection of the bhajan immortalised by Mahatma Gandhi, followed by milestone documentaries -- Dawn of Gandhian Era, 85 Nayak Ni Pol Porbander, Then Came Gandhi, The Great Salt March, The Hundred Minutes, Gandhiji: Through the eyes of a Cartoonist and Yug Devata, a sand animation film portraying Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Swachh Bharat. The highlight of the festival is screening of 'Baapu Ne Kaha Tha' and 'Abhi Kal Hi Ki Baat Hai' -- two sought-after films on Gandhi, produced by Children's Film Society of India.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

4 who broke into Noida factory arrested

Four members of a gang that broke into factories and houses for robbery were arrested in Noida on Friday, police said. The four, who were involved in a robbery at a factory here after holding its security guard hostage four days ago, were...

Turkmenistan creates new parliament chamber

Turkmenistans authoritarian president, who has an unchallenged hold on power, on Friday signed a constitutional change to expand the countrys parliament to two chambers. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the move was yet another imp...

Making efforts to fulfil promises made to people: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government is aware of its promises made to the people of the state and is making sincere efforts to implement them. Gehlot on Friday held a review meeting with the council of ministers. I...

Admission for PG courses to DU's St Stephen's college to be online this year

St Stephens College on Friday said the admissions for postgraduate courses this year will be online and applications of only those candidates will be considered who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the Univers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020