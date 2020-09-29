Entertainment News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; Fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks. The Warner Bros. tentpole, which carries a hefty $200 million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets. The U.S. posting the top number with a 26% decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30% decline.

The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown

British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change.

Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea's largest listing in three years. Institutional investors expressed interest in more than 1,000 times the number of shares on offer, with Big Hit riding on the success of the seven-member band, which has become the first South Korean group to reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with song "Dynamite".

Valentino picks Milan over Paris for rare live fashion show

Italian fashion group Valentino ditched the glitzy setting of central Paris for a foundry on the outskirts of Milan to present its latest collection, a rare live catwalk in the time of COVID-19 with a restricted group of mask-wearing guests. The show brought down the curtain on Milan fashion week, which has hosted a mix of physical and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage. Those types of orders have all but dried up since the pandemic forced most luxury labels to cancel parties and presentations.