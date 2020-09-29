Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta U-turn: Prince George can keep his shark tooth fossil

PTI | Valletta | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:49 IST
Malta U-turn: Prince George can keep his shark tooth fossil

Britain's young Prince George can keep his giant shark tooth fossil. Culture Minister Jose Herrera reversed himself after facing a backlash for announcing his intention to reclaim the shark tooth fossil that had been a gift to 7-year-old prince from British naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough.

A spokesman for the minister told Times of Malta on Tuesday that “it is not (our) intention to pursue this matter any further.” Asked about the flap, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said “we should avoid creating unnecessary controversies.” Critics of the plan included the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew, who wrote on Twitter that a “megalodon tooth costs USD 40 on eBay. Corruption has cost us billions of euros. I ask my government to prioritize and please get a grip on what's important.” The fossil, believed to be around three million years old, belonged to an extinct species of a giant shark that could grow up to 16 meters (about 50 feet), three times the size of modern great white sharks. Attenborough, 94, presented the fossil to the prince during a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace. He had found it during a vacation in the island nation in the 1960s.

Photos released by the palace over the weekend showed Prince George looking intrigued as he inspected the tooth. Malta is a former British colony that obtained independence in 1964.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Karabakh conflict zone widens as Turkey denies downing Armenian plane

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Tuesday of firing directly into each others territory as the worst regional fighting since the 1990s raged for a third day and civilian deaths mounted. Both reported firing from the other side a...

High road at Chilling: India builds Himalayan bridges and highways to match China

Ligen Eliyas deftly turns the excavators hydraulic arm to push a huge boulder into the Zanskar river below in a cloud of dust, clearing another bit of land for a strategic highway that India is hurriedly building near the Chinese border. Th...

Bypoll for Baroda assembly seat: ruling, opposition parties in Haryana train guns at each other

With the date for bypolls in Haryanas Baroda assembly constituency announced on Tuesday, the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the opposition parties trained guns at each other with each side making claims of winning the seat. The bypolls to Barod...

Tennis-Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic was once again in total control and fell apart, this time after an umpires decision robbed her of the opening set in a 7-5 6-3 loss to German Laura Siegemund in the French Open first round on Tuesday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020