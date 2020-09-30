Gujarat BJP, VHP, Togadia's AHP welcome Babri verdict

The ruling BJP in Gujarat along with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Pravin Togadia's Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) on Wednesday welcomed the CBI court's verdict acquitting all the accused in the Babri mosque demolition case. State BJP chief C R Paatil hailed the ruling as a "victory of truth".

"Once again, truth emerged victorious. My sincere regards to the Indian judiciary. Jay Shree Ram," Paatil tweeted. "We are happy as the court has acquitted national leaders like L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, from this case," said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

"The verdict has now put a full-stop to the entire issue. Work for Ram Mandir has also started in Ayodhya," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar. "Now, let's hope no new controversy is created on this issue and people live in harmony and work together to make the country prosperous," he said.

Togadia's AHP said the verdict came late. "Today, CBI court has acquitted all 32 Hindus and we heartily welcome this verdict. It would have been bigger joy if this verdict had come earlier when (accused) leaders like Mahant Avaidyanath, Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia were alive," it said in a statement.

The VHP's Gujarat unit said "better late than never". "We welcome this verdict. Every Hindu was waiting for this judgment for years. We are happy that the leaders who have dedicated their lives for this country were acquitted," said Ashok Raval, secretary, Gujarat VHP.

"I was present at the site (in Ayodhya) in 1992 as a Kar Sevak. I clearly remember that leaders had tried their best to pacify angry Kar Sevaks. But the anger among Hindus was so much that the crowd did not listen and demolished the controversial structure. No one incited them," said Raval..