TMC minister tests positive for COVID-19

West Bengal minister and TMC leader Tapas Roy tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a Kolkata hospital Thursday night, hospital sources said. Roy's family members are under home isolation.

"He had tested positive and was admitted late tonight at around 11:30 pm. He is currently doing fine, but we have kept him under observation. He is asymptomatic," a senior official at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital said. Roy is the state minister for parliamentary affairs.