TMC minister tests positive for COVID-19
"He had tested positive and was admitted late tonight at around 11:30 pm. He is currently doing fine, but we have kept him under observation. He is asymptomatic," a senior official at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital said. Roy is the state minister for parliamentary affairs.
