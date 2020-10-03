People News Roundup: Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist Quinto; Weinstein charged with six more counts and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Goodbye, teacher': Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist Quino

Argentines held a day of national mourning after the death of the country's beloved cartoonist "Quino," whose comic character Mafalda, an Argentine girl with shock black hair and strong political views, drew admirers around the world. On Thursday flags of public buildings waved at half-staff, while people on social networks said goodbye to the artist and national treasure, who will have a small, private funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Seizing art: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers'

In June, Mwazulu Diyabanza stood in a Paris museum next to a 19th century funerary post from central Africa and berated France for taking it and tens of thousands of other art works from its former colonies. He and an associate prised the carved wooden ornament from its stand in the Quai Branly museum as a third man live-streamed the act on social media. Diyabanza was stopped by a security guard as he made for the exit.

Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain: end 'structural racism'

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have called for an end to "structural racism", saying it holds back young people of colour, in their latest foray into politically sensitive issues usually avoided by the British royal family. In an interview for The Evening Standard newspaper, Harry said Britain could be a better place if white people understood more about those "of a different coloured skin"