Moving Pixels gets Double Honour from Shark Awards 2020 For their Astounding Projects

PM Modi, launched it via video conference that will be a huge initiative for cleaning the river Ganga. 'Moving Pixels Pvt Ltd' is a 28-year-old film, design and production studio, which harnesses the power of creativity to build brands through well-crafted communication campaigns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST
NEW DELHI and AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Moving Pixels' won Shark Awards 2020, for 'Best Campaign Targeting Millennials' and 'Best Not-For-Profit Campaign'. The Shark Awards recognises and rewards excellence in marketing. The award celebrates outstanding work in marketing across industries. Additionally, Moving Pixels fetched another nomination for the NAMASTE TRUMP event in the outdoor campaign category in the Shark Awards 2020.

The video 'First Time Voter' for BJP was recognised as the most creative and successful campaign that targeted the audience. Moving Pixels was honored with a shark Silver Award for the campaign. The series of TVCs targeted the first time voters. Another project of Moving Pixels with ISRA 'Sangeet Setu' created during the lockdown, won Silver Shark Award. It was a series of virtual concerts hosted by superstar Akshay Kumar and sung by the top most 18 legendary singers of India and was a medium to support and strengthen the PM Cares Fund. On the achievement, Mr. Manish Bardia, The Founder, and Creative Director of Moving Pixels Pvt. Ltd. said, "Our creative Team not just created history, being a part of the campaign fetching the historic ever mandate, and also brought the second Shark Awards home. The creative team of Moving Pixels rocks again at a national level." Mr. Bardia adds, "Thanks to Akshay Kumar, Kailash Kher, Sanjay Tandon, Sukrit Singh and Vikas Samota (team XP&D and Be.Live) that the show reached more than 25 Cr people with 63 Cr social media impressions." Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' Logo, for which a hand-drawn 2D animation film and logo was created by the team of 'Moving Pixels'. PM Modi, launched it via video conference that will be a huge initiative for cleaning the river Ganga.

'Moving Pixels Pvt Ltd' is a 28-year-old film, design and production studio, which harnesses the power of creativity to build brands through well-crafted communication campaigns. In past, they have won Best Tableaux - 2016 for "Skill India" that was the project for the Ministry of Communication & IT, Best Tableaux - 2017 "Digital India" (Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship), EFFIE Award 2020 for "Main Bhi Chowkidar" and Best Tableaux - 2020 for the video of "Har Ghar Jal" (Ministry of Jal Shakti). The Creative warriors of Moving Pixels have proved that lockdown did not lock the passion within them. Rather gave them more power.

Moving Pixels Private Limited is a team of 70+ Creative Professionals comprising of Designers, Directors, Copywriters, Content and Research Experts, Cameramen, Motion Graphics Experts, 2D/3D Animators, Video Editors, Production Managers, Support Staff and Digital Media Experts. We are a Production, Design & Communications studio and we love what we do. We are located in the land of opportunities, Ahmedabad & Delhi and we work 24 x 7. We are omnipresent across platforms viz. Films, AVs, Design, Live Entertainment, Multimedia Spectacles and Digital Marketing.

Visit us on https://movingpixels.in. PWR PWR

