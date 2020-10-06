Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court awards death penalty to man for 'cruel and gruesome' murder of 11-year-old

“Upon consideration of the facts and circumstances of the present case, I am of the considered opinion that the act of convict was cruel and gruesome while committing the murder of an innocent child, who was hardly 12 years of age," the judge said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:47 IST
Delhi court awards death penalty to man for 'cruel and gruesome' murder of 11-year-old
Image Credit: Pxhere Image Credit: Representative Image

A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded death penalty to a 32-year man for killing an 11-year-old child after kidnapping him in 2009, saying the act was "cruel and gruesome" and did not deserve leniency. The court awarded the punishment to Jeevak Nagpal who was the victim's neighbour in Rohini in the national capital.

"For such an act, the convict does not deserve any leniency and the life imprisonment is highly inadequate and there is no alternative but to impose death sentence," Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said, terming the case "rarest of rare". "Upon consideration of the facts and circumstances of the present case, I am of the considered opinion that the act of convict was cruel and gruesome while committing the murder of an innocent child, who was hardly 12 years of age," the judge said. According to advocate Prashant Diwan, who appeared for the complainant, the convict had kidnapped the child on March 18, 2009 and sent several messages to his father demanding ransom.

He also threatened that in case the ransom demand was not fulfilled, his son would be killed and his house destroyed. The convict thereafter murdered the child by causing him injuries with jack handle of his car and by smothering. After murdering the child, he threw the body in a dry drain. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

Diwan told the court that an innocent child was kidnapped by the convict from the lawful guardianship of his parents, who were his neighbours, and breached their trust. "Due to said act of the convict, the family of the victim child had to face trauma as the life of their son was at stake," he said. The judge observed there was no doubt that the convict was in dominating position as the victim was an innocent child about to be 12 years only and the convict was well bodied boy.

"The victim was therefore, hardly in a position to resist the sinister acts of the convict. Even after having committing the murder of the innocent child, the convict continued to send ransom messages to the family of the victim, which reflects depravity of his mind at the relevant time," the judge noted. The convict was 21 years of age at the time of incident.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Chrysaor to take over Premier Oil, creating UK North Sea's biggest producer

Private equity-backed Chrysaor has agreed a reverse takeover of Premier Oil, the firms said on Tuesday, creating the British North Seas largest oil and gas producer at a time the sector is facing a sharp decline in demand. The deal, which w...

Indonesians police fire water cannons at protesters rallying against jobs law

Indonesian police used water cannons and tear gas on Tuesday to disperse protesters rallying against a new jobs law in two cities on the island of Java, according to a police spokesman and media reports.Earlier, thousands of workers and stu...

World economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says

The global economy is in less dire shape than it was in June but risks crashing again if governments end fiscal and monetary support too soon, fail to control the coronavirus and ignore emerging market debt problems, International Monetary ...

U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months of safety data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020