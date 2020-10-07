Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scott Cooper to write and direct limited series 'Angels & Demons'

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning St. Petersburg Times article by Thomas French, the project hails from Black Bear Television, reported Deadline. Cooper, known for making films such as "Crazy Heart", "Out of the Furnace" and "Hostiles", will write and direct all the episodes of the series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:34 IST
Scott Cooper to write and direct limited series 'Angels & Demons'

Filmmaker Scott Cooper will be tackling the upcoming limited series "Angels & Demons". Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning St. Petersburg Times article by Thomas French, the project hails from Black Bear Television, reported Deadline.

Cooper, known for making films such as "Crazy Heart" , "Out of the Furnace" and "Hostiles", will write and direct all the episodes of the series. Described as a "powerful and personal true crime drama", the series examines the tragic murder of three women whose bodies were found floating in the shallow tidewaters of Tampa Bay.

Cooper will also executive produce the series while Tom French will serve as a consulting producer..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday. The full assembly...

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday.That goal is tough...

FTSE 100 gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps

Londons FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a large stimulus, while retailer Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales. The blue-chip ...

Rugby-Six Nations considering delayed start to 2021 edition due to lack of fans

Six Nations organisers are considering moving next years Championship in order to allow it to go ahead with fans as unions struggle to deal with the financial impact of staging games behind closed doors, chief executive Ben Morel said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020