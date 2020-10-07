Left Menu
HBO Max working on 'Lumberjanes' animated series

Noelle Stevenson, who co-created the book series, will write and executive produce the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stevenson has previously worked on Netflix animated series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:00 IST
HBO Max working on 'Lumberjanes' animated series

Streamer HBO Max is developing an animated show based on popular comic book series "Lumberjanes" . Noelle Stevenson, who co-created the book series, will write and executive produce the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stevenson has previously worked on Netflix animated series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power". "Lumberjanes" follows five friends -- April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley -- who meet one fateful summer at a camp named Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thilstle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. Their differences isn’t the only thing they have to canoe around as the girls soon discover there area mysterious and supernatural forces afoot.

Stevenson had created the graphic novel with Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis and Brooklyn A. Allen in 2014. Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will executive produce the series for BOOM! Studios, while Mette Norkjaer is expected to co-executive produce along with Watters, Ellis, and Allen.

