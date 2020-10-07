Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

When is Black Clover Chapter 267 going to be out? The anime enthusiasts are passionately waiting for it since the Chapter 266 was released. They are very excited as Black Clover Chapter 267 will be out in this weekend.

Black Clover Chapter 267 will show Nacht training Asta in an abandoned home to achieve the skill of controlling devil powers. The anime and manga enthusiasts are in the opinion that it belonged to Asta or Nacht's family.

Black Clover Chapter 267 will show amazing battle and Asta has to defeat his demon in order to take control over it. Asta is likely to be seen as becoming more powerful once he learns how to utilize his devil powers. This is the main focus of this manga arc.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 267 are likely to be out soon, probably on Thursday. According to Blocktoro, there is a possibility that Asta's demon is Roth which will make them Astaroth and they could be even stronger than Lucifero. It is the reason why Roth got supposedly outcasted from Hell eons ago for attempting to usurp Lucifero.

The anime and manga aficionados are happy after knowing that Gaja is doing okay and will be joining the training with Elves in Black Clover Chapter 267. Charlotte is learning new tricks to save Yami as the raid on the Spade Kingdom won't be easy, Blocktoro further noted.

There is also a possibility for Black Clover Chapter 267 to reveal the backstory of Nacht as the new Black Bulls vice-captain has created plenty of controversies. The anime enthusiasts are waiting for the answers now.

Black Clover Chapter 267 is set to be out on Sunday, October 11. The raw scans are going to be out before spoilers emerge on October 8 or 9. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

