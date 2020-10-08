Left Menu
Oscars update eligibility rules to allow drive-in screenings

In another update to the eligibility criteria for this year's Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has allowed movies shown at drive-in theatres to qualify for best picture and general entry categories.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In another update to the eligibility criteria for this year's Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has allowed movies shown at drive-in theatres to qualify for best picture and general entry categories. According to Variety, the new rule clarifies that a theatrical run for only seven days is required and that drive-in theatres qualify as a commercial venue.

This is in addition to the April amendment allowing films to be eligible without traditional theatrical releases as long as they are uploaded to the Academy Screening Room. "The Board initially made rule changes this past spring in response to theatre closures, allowing films unable to screen in theatres to qualify via the Academy Screening Room," the Academy's Board of Governors said in a statement.

"With the gradual re-opening of theatres, an addendum was added to clarify the two methods for qualification in the Best Picture and general entry categories moving forward through the end of this exceptional awards year (February 28, 2021)." The Academy's new rules state that the films which are intended for theatrical release but are initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcasts may qualify by making the film available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the film's streaming/VOD release or broadcast.

Films may qualify with a traditional theatrical release, completing a seven-day run in one of six qualifying cities (Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco/Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta), screening at least three times daily, with at least one screening between 6 pm and 10 pm daily, read the rules. Additionally, drive-in theatres in these cities will now qualify as a commercial venue, however, the screening requirement will be adjusted from three times daily to once daily. Films that have a theatrical release are not required to submit to the Academy Screening Room within 60 days--It is optional, it added.

As per Variety, the 93rd Academy Awards will commence on April 25, 2021. (ANI)

