Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

With the dropping of Wentworth Season 8 finale on September 29, fans are now ardently waiting to know behind the development of Season 9. Read further to know more on the imminent season.

Previous announcement revealed Wentworth Season 8 would be the penultimate season, which means the viewers will be able to enjoy Wentworth Season 9. Earlier it was also told that the series would continue until 2021. This means Wentworth Season 9 will be out in 2021.

Wentworth Season 9 is expected to air in 2021 after confirmation that the final twenty episode will be split up over two years. The imminent ninth season will have 10 episodes and is said to be the final season of the series, Fandom noted.

Wentworth features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Reb Keane, and Vivienne Awosoga, just to name a few!

Image credit: Facebook / Wentworth

The synopsis for Wentworth Season 9 is yet to be revealed. The production for final season is likely to be affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time period. Hence, we still don't know when Wentworth Season 9 will be released, but it was previously said to be out in 2021.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

