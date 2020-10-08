Left Menu
Salman Khan supports PM Modi's #Unite2FightCorona initiative

Megastar Salman Khan on Thursday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Unite2FightCorona' and urged countrymen to follow three mantras to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

08-10-2020
Megastar Salman Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Salman Khan on Thursday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Unite2FightCorona' and urged countrymen to follow three mantras to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Khan took to Twitter to support the campaign and asked his fans to maintain social distancing, wear masks to keep their hands sanitised.

"Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands," tweeted Khan. "Let's implement PM Modi's - Jan andolan against covid Come on buck up india! Jai hind!! @narendramodi @pmoindia @MIB_india #UniteToFightCorona," his tweet further read.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, and others have taken to the micro-blogging site to support the Prime Minister's initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India's fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus. (ANI)

