Netflix sets premiere date for 'Mank'

Considered to be one of the best films of all time, "Citizen Kane" managed to win just one Academy Award, which was for best original screenplay. This would be Fincher's first feature directorial since 2014's "Gone Girl".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:24 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Mank'

Director David Fincher's upcoming Herman J Mankiewicz biopic "Mank" will be released on Netflix on December 4. According to Collider, the black-and-white film, featuring Oscar winner Gary Oldman in the title role, will head to the digital platform a month after it starts playing in select theatres. The film centres around Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" , and his battles with director and its star Orson Welles over screenplay credit for the 1941 cinematic masterpiece.  "Mank" is based on the script by Fincher's father, Jack, who had written the draft before his death in 2003.

"The Souvenir" star Tom Burke plays Welles, with Amanda Seyfried starring as yesteryear actor Marion Davis, Lily Collins as Mankiewicz's secretary Rita Alexander and Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz. Considered to be one of the best films of all time, "Citizen Kane" managed to win just one Academy Award, which was for best original screenplay.

This would be Fincher's first feature directorial since 2014's "Gone Girl" . Fincher will back the film alongside producing partner Cean Chaffin and Douglas Urbanski..

