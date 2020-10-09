Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Joker 2 recently got a greenlit from Warner Bros. The good news is that Joaquin Phoenix is being offered USD 50 million to return for Joker 2 and 3. Read further to get the latest updates on this imminent movie.

In November last year, Collider confirmed that a Joker sequel or Joker 2 was officially in the works after getting greenlit by Warner Bros. It was reported that Warner Bros was in conversation with Todd Phillips to direct the second movie.

Before giving updates on Joker 2, let's remind you that the first movie did huge business grossing USD 335.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 738.5 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 1.074 billion. Joker became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, as well as the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark.

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker said in a recent interview, "most films are in the dust, but this one is about gunpowder." He clearly stated that he wants the theme and lighting to be same in Joker 2 as the first movie to ensure the results emerge more naturalistic, psychological and less consisting of action.

Currently, we can't expect any major developments related to Joker 2 due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects had been either halted or postponed.

Earlier it was said that Joker was intended to be a standalone movie with no sequel(s), although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch DC Black, a line of DC Comics-based films unrelated to the DCEU with darker, more experimental material.

Joker 2 is likely to get back Joaquin Phoenix to play the protagonist role (Arthur Fleck or Joker) and additionally work as the director, while Scott Silver will compose the manuscript.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3: Disney plans to introduce changes for making it appropriate for young generations