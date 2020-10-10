Video-sharing platform Chingari ties up with NH Studioz

Video-sharing platform Chingari ties up with NH StudiozPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:21 IST
Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI): Home-grown short video-sharing platform - Chingari - on Saturday announced collaboration with NH Studioz, a film production company
With this collaboration, Chingari enters the forte of movies and announces the launch of its own movies
The movies would be launched on October 11 as a special tribute to Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan by screening his blockbuster movies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Studioz
- Hindi
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Chingari