People News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain and more

Updated: 13-10-2020 10:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago.

Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108

Roberta McCain, whose irrepressible spirit and energy helped shape the maverick tendencies of her older son, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, died on Monday at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law said. "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "I couldn't have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy."

