My fans,friends were pained to see illegal demolition of my house: Kangana Ranaut

Almost a month after her Mumbai property was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared pictures of handwritten fans notes and said that they were "pained to see the illegal demolition."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:53 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut (file). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a month after her Mumbai property was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared pictures of handwritten notes by her fans and said they were "pained to see the illegal demolition." The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share two pictures of a hand-written note by hre fan along with some gifts extending support to her.

"My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me," she tweeted along with the pictures. "These idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple, which was brutally brokenmwill always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty," her tweet further read.

Earlier last month, the BMC had demolished parts of her production house - Manikarnika Films - situated in Mumbai's Pali hills. (ANI)

