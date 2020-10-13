Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 spoilers: Po to enter Panda village, reunite with his family

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:54 IST
The franchise enthusiasts may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

It has been around 3.5 years since fans are ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The third movie including all the other two were quite successful in the box office. This is the actual reason why global fans are passionately waiting for the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official announcement but this can't stop fans from predicting what they can see in the fourth movie. However, one chief of DreamWorks Animation earlier said that the viewers would get the opportunity to enjoy Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 also in future. According to the spokesperson, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

The franchise enthusiasts may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can assure you that it will be possible once the world recovers the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many spoilers are floating over the web world and fans believe that Po will enter the Panda village and reunite with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior Kai came into limelight, the problem gradually started augmenting. The viewers will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father in the imminent movie. Fans can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

