Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFM reveals its line-up for 2020 edition

The fest would honour the work of stars Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Irfan Khan who passed away this year. Apart from this, selected films from its short film festival competition which received an overwhelming response of over 3000 entries, would also be made available for online for viewing.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:11 IST
IFFM reveals its line-up for 2020 edition

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Tuesday unveiled its programme for its eleventh edition, with special tributes being planned for late Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The festival, which will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will screen 60 movies in 17 languages over the course of eight days. It will kick-off with the screenings of two films -- "Natkhat" and "Habbadi" -- addressing the issues of disability and gender equality.

"Indian filmmakers - from independent short filmmakers to our most powerful directors - turn their gaze to issues of freedom and equality in the contemporary world and celebrate diversity that define us all. "Film is a powerful way to bring people together be they sitting in a packed cinema or in 2020m in their homes," IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said. Calling 2020 as a challenging year for many people, the IFFM has partnered with Mental Health Foundation Australia and would seek participants to donate to MHO while booking.

This year, the festival will witness 34 international premiers and over 50 Australian premiers under five streams. The festival sections are -- "Hurrah Bollywood" for the best mainstream Hindi cinema from the last twelve months; "Beyond Bollywood" for art house and cinema in regional Indian languages; "Film India World" for films that cross international borders; and the Documentary section.

Highlight of the festival would also include the micro-budgeted, guerilla-filmed noir "Lorni: The Flaneur"; "The Illegal", a film about immigrants in the US; "Run Kalyani", a poetic and realist drama about duties, dreams and desires which opened the 2019 New York Indian Film Festival; "The MisEducation of Bindu"; and documentary "Moti Bagh" , which was sent for the Oscar this year. The fest would honour the work of stars Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Irfan Khan who passed away this year.

Apart from this, selected films from its short film festival competition which received an overwhelming response of over 3000 entries, would also be made available for online for viewing. IFFM statement said that the unprecedented response indicated people’s creativity during lockdown.  A selection of short films shot over last 12 months, 'Made in Melbourne' showing streets and interiors of Melbourne would also be virtually screened during the fest.

The fest, which was postponed in August, will now run from October 23 to 30..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Securitisation transactions plummet to Rs 20,000 cr in H1FY21: Crisil

Securitisation transactions dived 80 per cent in April-September period of the ongoing fiscal year to just over Rs 20,000 crore largely because of the pandemic and the loan moratoriums, domestic rating agency Crisil said. Half of the transa...

Army officer completes Leh-Manali bicycle ride in record time

The 472-km road from Leh to Manali is considered a challenge even for motorists and truck drivers because of the altitude gain and a mercurial weather. Army officer Lt Col Bharat Pannu traversed the route -- one of the highest motorable str...

Spanish doctors strike as coronavirus cases rise, government mulls new restrictions

Hundreds of primary care doctors on Tuesday went on strike in the Spanish region of Catalonia calling for better working conditions as coronavirus cases rise. With close to 900,000 registered cases and more than 33,000 deaths, Spain has bec...

Calcutta HC seeks report on probe into BJP leader's killing

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state CID to file before it a preliminary report on progress in the investigation in the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla. Hearing a PIL seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020