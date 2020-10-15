Left Menu
Russian Doll Season 2 cast revealed, will it deal with existence of parallel universe?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:03 IST
Russian Doll Season 2 cast revealed, will it deal with existence of parallel universe?
Russian Doll Season 2 is likely to have a similar number of episodes (total eight) like the first season. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

When is Russian Doll Season 2 going to be released? The second season was obviously renewed by Netflix in June 2019, but the streaming giant is yet to announce the release date.

The shooting for Russian Doll Season 2 was supposed to start in May 2020. But we all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

Russian Doll Season 2 is likely to have a similar number of episodes (total eight) like the first season. The time of streaming is expected to be same. However, we don't have any official update(s) on it.

Here is the synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 (unofficial synopsis) – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the stars like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner), and Yul Vazquez (John Reyes). The actors like Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), and Burt Young (as Joe) will be in Season 2.

Russian Doll Season 1 ended with the death of Alan and Nadia. The facts related to them didn't end with their demise. They are in separate worlds and it seems like a parallel universe exist as they encounter with their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop. However, we need to wait further to get some hints on the plot from the creators or cast.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

