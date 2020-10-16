Mirzapur Season 2 to be a ‘badlapur’, video show Dimpy with a knife

Mirzapur Season 2 is definitely a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting for since November 2018. And now the time has finally come for its release and the premiere date is also confirmed.

The creators of Mirzapur revealed Season 2's release date via a teaser. Since then fans have become aggressive to know what they can see in the second season. Many spoilers have already floated on the web world with multiple hints provided by Amazon on Twitter and YouTube. They hinted that the second season is going to be bigger and better compared to the first season.

The co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani said on Mirzapur Season 2, "Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show."

Mirzapur Season 2 seems to be a 'Badlapur', which is clearly evident from a newly released video. The promotional video shows Dimpy saying, "we have not cried from that night till date." Dimpy adds, "Now it is their turn to cry and shed tears now".

The scene of Mirzapur Season 2 in the video shows Dimpy taking out a sharp-edged knife. Harshita Shekhar Gaur will be seen again in Mirzapur Season 2 reprising her role as Dimpy, sister of Guddu Pandit, and Bablu Pandit.

Here is how Amazon elaborates Mirzapur Season 2: They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. Mirzapur is a dream, and it shall come true. The wait is finally over! A whole new season full of thrill, suspense, action, and drama. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli. The season is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Created by Puneet Krishna, and Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya, and Abbas Raza Khan.

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.