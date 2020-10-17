Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joshua and Pulev reschedule title fight for December

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles for the first time this year when it was confirmed he will face Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 in London.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-10-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 09:38 IST
Joshua and Pulev reschedule title fight for December
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles for the first time this year when it was confirmed he will face Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 in London. Joshua was first scheduled to meet Pulev in October 2017 in Cardiff but the Bulgarian withdrew with an injured shoulder. Pulev won six straight fights to become a mandatory challenger, but their June 20 bout was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua's WBA, IBF, and WBO titles will be on the line in his first home fight in more than two years, his promotion company Matchroom announced on Friday. No spectators have been allowed at boxing in England during the pandemic, but Matchroom said it will try to make a case for a limited live crowd at the O2 Arena.

"Without the fans something huge is missing," Joshua said. "I am really hoping that safety permitting, we might be able to bring some boxing fans in. Dec. 12 is the date and once again the heavyweight belts go up in the air and it is my sole focus to make sure that come Dec. 13 they are in their rightful place in the U.K. "I respect every opponent and I respect Pulev. I wish him well during his preparation." Joshua and Pulev each have only one professional loss: Joshua to Andy Ruiz last year, and Pulev to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

"For a small country of Bulgaria to stand up for the heavyweight titles is a great accomplishment," Pulev said. "This fight is for my late father and all Bulgarians around the world." Joshua will be aiming to put away Pulev and set up a title unification bout against WBC champion Tyson Fury in an all-British blockbuster next year.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Collective call to appeal Hindi audience: Raghava Lawrence on changing 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Director&#160;Raghava Lawrence says the decision to name the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana as Laxmmi Bomb was a collective creative call to appeal to a wider audience and be more in sync with the movie. The remake of the 2011 Tami...

Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea; Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China SeaJapan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East C...

Apparel exports on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC

Apparel exports logged double-digit growth in September, which indicates the segment is on course to a V-shaped recovery, apparel exporters body AEPC on saturday said. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said appa...

New Zealand rangers, volunteers try to rescue 25 stranded whales

New Zealand rangers and volunteers were trying to rescue some 25 whales stranded on a beach on the countrys North Island, the Department of Conservation said on Saturday. A pod of around 40 whales was sighted swimming close to the shore in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020