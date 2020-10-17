Is Beelzebub Season 2 renewed? What we know so far

Is Beelzebub renewed for Season 2? Is there any possibility for one more season? Here we will try to find those answers as fans are still waiting for the latest updates related to it. They hope that Beelzebub Season 2 will be out and the creators will do justice with them.

Beelzebub was a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ryūhei Tamura. The story of Beelzebub was about a first year student at a school for juvenile delinquents. It was first published in 2008 as a one-shot in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump, subsequently winning the fourth Gold Future Cup.

The manga was then serialized in the same magazine, from February 2009 to February 2014, and then transferred to Jump Next!! as Beelzebub Another, where it ran from May 2014 to March 2015.

Beelzebub Season 1 premiered on January 9, 2011. The display concluded on March 25, 2012. The season altogether had 60 episodes during its span of running. The series became very popular in Japan and across the world and made remarkable success with innumerable positive responses from global fans.

The series airs with English subtitles on Animax Asia in Southeast Asia, although it is edited to cover Baby Beel's nudity with a diaper. The series has been licensed in North America by Discotek Media in 2015.

However, despite attaining huge success, the creators never announced if they had dropped further plan or development for Beelzebub Season 2. We still don't know whether or not the second season will be renewed. The last episode wrapped with the ongoing and incomplete arc that still needs to be solved.

