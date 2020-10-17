Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:37 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know
The imminent Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is likely to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

When will Peaky Blinders coming back for Season 6? The series enthusiasts are highly excited for the sixth season as Cillian Murphy will be return as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

In Peaky Blinders Season 6, Natasha O'Keeffe will reprise her character Lizzie Stark and the avid viewers will be excited seeing her relationship with Tommy in a much-focused way. Fans were ecstatic seeing them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of fourth season. Peaky Blinder aficionados have a belief that their love story will continue in the imminent season, while Tommy will have his heart for her and raise their child.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will also focus on Tommy's enmity with multiple foes he has grown over the years. The viewers were astonished seeing when his plot to kill Oswald Mosley backfired horrifically and led to the demise of some of his closest allies. Now the viewers want to know the name of the character who betrayed him.

According to many viewers, the Shelby brother was betrayed by someone close to the gangster. The family members such as Ada Thorne are under suspicion. Even Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons is in the list of suspected characters.

Fans will be happy to know that Peaky Blinders Season 6 is highly expected to see the appearance of Julia Roberts. However, we are yet to receive the confirmation in favour of it. When the series creator, Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance, he said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance. This was revealed by the director of Season 6, Anthony Byrne.

The viewers need to wait for Peaky Blinders Season 6 as the current global health situation is not good at all. Steven Knight is also busy in some other projects. He is said to be working on Taboo.

The imminent Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is likely to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Boardwalk Empire-actor Stephen Graham has been confirmed to join the cast of upcoming season. The name of his character is yet to be revealed.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday withdrew its sealing order for the office of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which was sealed on October 9 over alleged violations of the COVID-19 guidelines. Sarangi, after her office was sealed,...

AFI to hold elections of its office bearers on Oct 31

Athletics Federation of India AFI will elect its office bearers during the in person Annual General Body Meeting on October 31. The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI had in May d...

GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur

Punjab-based realty firm GBP group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to develop a township in Zirakpur. In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial unitsThe township Central ...

Senior citizens in New Delhi district to get services of psychologists, doctors at doorstep

Senior citizens in New Delhi district can now avail of services of psychologists, doctors, legal experts and administrative support at their doorstep during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the administration setting up a dedicated centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020