Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

When will Peaky Blinders coming back for Season 6? The series enthusiasts are highly excited for the sixth season as Cillian Murphy will be return as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

In Peaky Blinders Season 6, Natasha O'Keeffe will reprise her character Lizzie Stark and the avid viewers will be excited seeing her relationship with Tommy in a much-focused way. Fans were ecstatic seeing them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of fourth season. Peaky Blinder aficionados have a belief that their love story will continue in the imminent season, while Tommy will have his heart for her and raise their child.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will also focus on Tommy's enmity with multiple foes he has grown over the years. The viewers were astonished seeing when his plot to kill Oswald Mosley backfired horrifically and led to the demise of some of his closest allies. Now the viewers want to know the name of the character who betrayed him.

According to many viewers, the Shelby brother was betrayed by someone close to the gangster. The family members such as Ada Thorne are under suspicion. Even Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons is in the list of suspected characters.

Fans will be happy to know that Peaky Blinders Season 6 is highly expected to see the appearance of Julia Roberts. However, we are yet to receive the confirmation in favour of it. When the series creator, Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance, he said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance. This was revealed by the director of Season 6, Anthony Byrne.

The viewers need to wait for Peaky Blinders Season 6 as the current global health situation is not good at all. Steven Knight is also busy in some other projects. He is said to be working on Taboo.

The imminent Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is likely to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Boardwalk Empire-actor Stephen Graham has been confirmed to join the cast of upcoming season. The name of his character is yet to be revealed.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date.