Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next year

Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday. Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros. for 22 years, oversaw development of several hit shows including "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl." Disney's 'Peter Pan,' 'Aristocats' get racism advisories

Classic Disney animated movies "Peter Pan," "The Aristocrats" and "Dumbo" have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of color. The advisories, the latest example of Hollywood's reckoning with racism, come in the form of a short graphic on the Disney + streaming service as some of the older films are selected for viewing. BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype. The stock had dipped from its debut price ahead of Thursday closing, with analysts saying the lower price should be viewed as more reasonable and based on the fundamentals of a company which relies heavily on that one boy band for revenue. 'Jagged Little Pill' musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill," led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021. "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by the Canadian-born singer's best-selling 1995 album, got 15 nominations including best musical and nods for six of its actors including star Elizabeth Stanley. Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.