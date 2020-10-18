Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 02:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Veteran Warner Bros. TV executive Roth to step down next year

Veteran television executive Peter Roth will leave his job as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said in a statement on Friday. Roth, who has worked at Warner Bros. for 22 years, oversaw development of several hit shows including "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," "Gilmore Girls" and "Gossip Girl." Disney's 'Peter Pan,' 'Aristocats' get racism advisories

Classic Disney animated movies "Peter Pan," "The Aristocrats" and "Dumbo" have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of color. The advisories, the latest example of Hollywood's reckoning with racism, come in the form of a short graphic on the Disney + streaming service as some of the older films are selected for viewing. BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype. The stock had dipped from its debut price ahead of Thursday closing, with analysts saying the lower price should be viewed as more reasonable and based on the fundamentals of a company which relies heavily on that one boy band for revenue. 'Jagged Little Pill' musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette's album "Jagged Little Pill," led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021. "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by the Canadian-born singer's best-selling 1995 album, got 15 nominations including best musical and nods for six of its actors including star Elizabeth Stanley. Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Lobster facility fire in Nova Scotia 'suspicious,' Canadian minister says

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Saturday said a fire that destroyed a lobster facility in southwest Nova Scotia was suspicious, adding that he has authorized more Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP to keep peace in the region ...

Former UK PM Blair accused of breaking quarantine rules after U.S. trip -Sunday Telegraph

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been accused of breaking UK COVID-19 restrictions after failing to self-isolate for two weeks following a two-day trip to the United States, the Sunday Telegraph reported. The newspaper said it h...

U.S. Senate to vote this week on 'skinny' pandemic relief bill, PPP funds

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on a 300 billion Senate Republican coronavirus relief bill that is far below the estimated 2 trillion that Democrats have demanded.The bill, dubbed a skinny relief bill for its pared-down funding, was ...

Thousands protest Trump's Supreme Court pick at Washington Women's March

Thousands marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trumps rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.The U.S. Senate Judiciar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020